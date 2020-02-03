Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the European Union leaders summit. Photo: Reuters
Britain set to take hardline stance in coming EU trade negotiation
- British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted that the country will not ‘align with EU rules’ in any way
- Britons will be able to work in the EU and trade freely – and vice versa – until December 31 when the transition period ends
Topic | European Union
