Passengers being checked as they disembark from a plane carrying French citizens flown out of the coronavirus hot-zone in Wuhan. Photo: Handout via AFP
Coronavirus: French authorities say 20 people evacuated from China showing virus symptoms
- Some 250 people were flown to France on Sunday, the second evacuation from China the country has carried out
- This second flight was carrying people of 30 different nationalities, most of them European
