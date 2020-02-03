Passengers being checked as they disembark from a plane carrying French citizens flown out of the coronavirus hot-zone in Wuhan. Photo: Handout via AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: French authorities say 20 people evacuated from China showing virus symptoms

  • Some 250 people were flown to France on Sunday, the second evacuation from China the country has carried out
  • This second flight was carrying people of 30 different nationalities, most of them European
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:20am, 3 Feb, 2020

