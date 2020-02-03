George MacKay, centre, in a scene from 1917, directed by Sam Mendes. Photo: Universal Pictures via AP
Sam Mendes war epic 1917 wins big at Baftas, takes pole position for the Oscars
- Film scooped seven of the nine prizes it was nominated for at Britain’s top film awards
- Other winners included Joker, South Korean comedy thriller Parasite, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Topic | Academy Awards
