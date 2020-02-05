Passengers being checked as they disembark from a plane carrying French citizens flown out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan, upon their arrival at an air base in southeastern France. Photo: ECPAD via AFP
Europe could consider US-style coronavirus travel ban, say ministers
- Authorities seek ‘coherent vision’ on possible restrictions on visitors amid deadly outbreak
- Beijing has accused US of spreading ‘panic’ by denying entry to foreigners who have recently been to China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
