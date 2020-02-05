Passengers arriving on Tuesday at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev on the last Ukrainian flight from China before a ban takes effect to limit the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: flight bans are no guarantee of stopping the spread of the virus, epidemiologist warns

  • ‘Borders cannot stop infectious diseases,’ says David Heymann, who led the World Health Organisation’s response to Sars epidemic in 2003
  • More important to stopping the outbreak is the strength of a nation’s health care system, he said
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 4:12am, 5 Feb, 2020

