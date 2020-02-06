Forensic officers investigate at the scene following the stabbing attack on Streatham High Road in London. Photo: dpa
UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by February 27, government source claims
- Move follows Islamist attack earlier this month by man who had been released halfway through his prison term
- The new emergency law will be introduced to parliament on Tuesday next week
Britain
