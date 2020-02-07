Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrives to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk. Photo: AFP
Britain ditches policy of flying flags for royal birthdays in wake of Prince Andrew scandal
- The Sun newspaper had published a leaked email sent to local authorities reminding them to fly the British flag for Andrew’s 60th birthday on February 19
- A US prosecutor last month said Andrew had provided ‘zero cooperation’ to the investigation into Epstein’s activities
