The Schwabing hospital in Munich, where Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient is being treated. Photo: AFP
New coronavirus cases in UK, Germany and Italy take Europe’s tally to 31
- A Briton who became the country’s third confirmed coronavirus case contracted the disease after attending a meeting in Singapore
- Rome announced the first case of an Italian citizen confirmed to have the infection
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
