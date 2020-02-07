The Schwabing hospital in Munich, where Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient is being treated. Photo: AFP
New coronavirus cases in UK, Germany and Italy take Europe’s tally to 31

  • A Briton who became the country’s third confirmed coronavirus case contracted the disease after attending a meeting in Singapore
  • Rome announced the first case of an Italian citizen confirmed to have the infection
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:12pm, 7 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak