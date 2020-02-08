Gilbert Khoo was arrested when he returned to London on a flight from Singapore. Photo: National Crime Agency via AFP
British man Gilbert Khoo guilty of smuggling millions of baby eels into Asian black market
- Seafood salesman was caught after live consignment of elvers bound for Hong Kong was found by border officers at London Heathrow Airport
- The 200kg (441lb) haul had estimated value of US$7.4 million on black market in East Asia, where baby eels are a delicacy in high demand
Topic | Conservation
