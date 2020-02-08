A poster in favour of the change of the penal code is pictured ahead of a referendum on anti-homophobia law in Geneva. Photo: Reuters
Switzerland to vote on LGBT protection law, as critics decry censorship
- Unlike many of its western European neighbours, conservative Switzerland does not have yet have laws that protect sexual minorities from discrimination
- Opponents of the anti-homophobia law say it would stifle free speech
