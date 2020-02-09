Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference with climate activists and experts from Africa in Stockholm, Sweden, in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell apologises for ‘Greta syndrome’ remarks on youth activists
- Foreign policy chief said in television interview that he doubted ‘idea that young people are seriously committed to stopping climate change’
- Veteran Spanish politician, 72, has reputation for making undiplomatic comments
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference with climate activists and experts from Africa in Stockholm, Sweden, in January. Photo: EPA-EFE