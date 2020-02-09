A pedestrian wears a surgical mask while walking along London’s Oxford Street. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: new cases confirmed in UK and Spain as efforts to identify carriers intensify
- In Britain, a plane evacuating more than 200 people from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the epidemic, landed on Sunday
- The virus death toll in China rose Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 Sars epidemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A pedestrian wears a surgical mask while walking along London’s Oxford Street. Photo: AFP