Marc Frueh, member of the Federal Democratic Union (EDU) party that launched the referendum to ban the discrimination based on sexual orientation. Photo: Reuters
Swiss voters overwhelmingly approve outlawing anti-gay discrimination
- Voters supported outlawing anti-gay discrimination by a margin of 63.1 per cent to 36.9 per cent
- Operators of restaurants, cinemas and public facilities will not be able to turn people away because of their sexual orientation
Topic | LGBT
