A train bound for Birmingham New Street station waits on a platform at London Euston railway station. The UK's HS2 High Speed Rail project linking London to northern England is behind schedule and over budget. Photo: Bloomberg
UK set to approve HS2 high-speed rail project despite soaring costs
- Supporters of HS2 say it will slash journey times and add capacity to Britain’s crowded rail network
- But critics have pointed to the project’s rising costs, reported to be as much as £100 billion
