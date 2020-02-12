Dutch DJ Lex Gaarthuis said he had made a “big mistake” by airing the song on his Late with Lex show. Photo: Lex Gaarthuis via Facebook
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Dutch DJ Lex Gaarthuis apologises for ‘discriminatory’ song called ‘Prevention is better than Chinese’

  • Title is play on words for ‘Chinese’ and ‘cure’, which sound similar in Dutch
  • Song, which sparked outrage in local Chinese community, talks about ‘stinky Chinese’ and not eating Chinese food
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:52am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Dutch DJ Lex Gaarthuis said he had made a “big mistake” by airing the song on his Late with Lex show. Photo: Lex Gaarthuis via Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak