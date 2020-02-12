Sharni Edwards (right) and Robyn Peoples kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Northern Ireland couple make history with first same-sex marriage
- Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, tied the knot in Carrickfergus, near Belfast, after landmark new legislation came into effect on Monday
- Legal change was opposed by group of local lawmakers, but they failed in last-minute bid in October to block its implementation
Topic | LGBT
Sharni Edwards (right) and Robyn Peoples kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters