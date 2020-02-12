The caper allowed the US to monitor Iran’s mullahs during the 1979 hostage crisis. File photo: AP
World /  Europe

Crypto spy caper: CIA secretly owned Swiss company that sold encryption products to 120 countries

  • Swiss firm Crypto, which was said to be CIA-owned, sold its products to more than 120 countries
  • China did not buy encryption devices from Crypto, which kept it largely protected from firm’s spying activities
Topic |   Espionage
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 11:54am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The caper allowed the US to monitor Iran’s mullahs during the 1979 hostage crisis. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Espionage