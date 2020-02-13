Lyra McKee, who was named Sky News Young Journalist of the Year in 2006, was writing a book on the disappearance of young people during the violence in Northern Ireland. Photo: Jess Lowe via AFP
Man charged in Northern Ireland with murder of journalist Lyra McKee
- 52-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life
- New IRA had admitted one of its members shot McKee during riot in April, in killing that sparked outrage in the British-run province
Topic | Britain
