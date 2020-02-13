Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini gestures at the Senate ahead of the vote on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Italy’s Matteo Salvini loses immunity and will face trial in migrant ship kidnap case

  • Far-right leader accused of detaining more than 100 migrants aboard coastguard ship for six days while waiting for other EU states to take them in
  • Then interior minister could be jailed for up to 15 years if convicted in potentially career-ending trial
Topic |   Italy
Reuters
Updated: 5:13am, 13 Feb, 2020

