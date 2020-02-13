Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London, before details of his cabinet reshuffle were released. Photo: Reuters
British Treasury chief Sajid Javid quits as Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet
- Rishi Sunak has been appointed chancellor after Javid’s unexpected resignation
- The prime minister sacked cabinet ministers Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Esther McVey and Julian Smith
