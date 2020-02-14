Benjamin Griveaux says he has dropped out of the race to protect his family’s privacy. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron’s close ally exits race for Paris mayor over leaked sex video, in power setback
- Benjamin Griveaux was central to Macron’s bid to control the French capital and build a local power base of his party
- He has not disputed that he had sent the explicit video to a woman who was not his wife
Topic | France
Benjamin Griveaux says he has dropped out of the race to protect his family’s privacy. Photo: Reuters