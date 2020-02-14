French citizens leave The Vacanciel Holiday Resort in Carry-le-Rouet, south of France, on February 14, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Coronavirus: relief as first group of French returnees from Wuhan declared infection-free
- Before bidding each other goodbye, all 181 people in the group received a certificate stating they were not contagious
- About 150 other people in France are still under quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
French citizens leave The Vacanciel Holiday Resort in Carry-le-Rouet, south of France, on February 14, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse