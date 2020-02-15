US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters
‘The West is winning,’ says Pompeo in swipe at China, Russia

  • The US Secretary of State was responding to criticism by the German President, who has said the Trump administration rejects the idea of an international community
  • Pompeo said Russia, China and Iran were still ‘desiring empires’ and were destabilising the rules-based international system
Updated: 5:45pm, 15 Feb, 2020

United States