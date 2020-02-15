A tourist seen in a protective mask near the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: infected Chinese tourist in France dies, in Europe’s first death
- The 80-year-old man’s death marks the first virus fatality outside Asia, France’s health minister said
- Only three deaths have so far been recorded outside mainland China – in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A tourist seen in a protective mask near the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris. Photo: Reuters