Members of the emergency services evacuate residents from flooded houses after the River Taff burst its banks in Nantgarw, south of Ponypridd in south Wales, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain. Photo: AFP
Britain issues ‘danger to life’ warning as Storm Dennis hits with hurricane-force winds
- The storm hit with 150km/h winds and floods in Wales, prompting a rare red warning for rainfall
- Two bodies have been pulled from the sea and hundreds of flights have been cancelled
