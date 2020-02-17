An unidentified person is brought to the Federal Supreme Court by police officers in Karlsruhe, Germany. Photo: dpa via AP
Group of 12 German far-right extremists planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks
- They planned to imitate the attacks in Christchurch in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed at two mosques
- Investigators learned about the plot from someone who had infiltrated the group
Topic | New Zealand
