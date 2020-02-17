A police officer uses a computer tablet equipped with facial recognition software. Photo: TNS
‘What I saw in Hong Kong was truly scary’: EU to urge caution on use of facial recognition amid fears of Big Brother-style society
- The bloc is set to make a major announcement this week on the topic, setting rules on use of artificial intelligence
- The EU Commission’s executive vice-president on digital policy, Margrethe Vestager, said she feared what was going on in Hong Kong
Topic | Artificial intelligence
