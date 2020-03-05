The International Criminal Court says the investigation must go on. Photo: AP
International court approves probe on war crimes in Afghanistan
- Judges say the investigation must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces
- The decision sends a ‘signal to current and would-be perpetrators of atrocities that justice may one day catch up to them’, a human rights group says
