HSBC’s London office is in the centre of Canary Wharf, a major financial district that hosts many investment banks. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: HSBC staff in London sent home after employee tests positive

  • More than 100 people from research department told to work from home as bank conducts thorough clean of premises
  • The infected worker tested positive after self-isolating on Sunday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 10:12pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

HSBC’s London office is in the centre of Canary Wharf, a major financial district that hosts many investment banks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak