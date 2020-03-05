HSBC’s London office is in the centre of Canary Wharf, a major financial district that hosts many investment banks. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: HSBC staff in London sent home after employee tests positive
- More than 100 people from research department told to work from home as bank conducts thorough clean of premises
- The infected worker tested positive after self-isolating on Sunday
