Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria (centre) holds Princess Estelle after her christening ceremony in Stockholm in May 2012, attended by (from left) Ewa and Olle Westling, parents of Sweden's Prince Daniel, Crown Prince Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, Denmark’s Crown Prince Daniel, and other royals. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: school attended by Swedish royals shut after pupil tests positive
- Campus Manilla draws from country’s wealthiest families, including Princess Estelle, who is second in line to the throne
- Total number of cases in Sweden rises to 88, with 28 new infections reported in Stockholm region
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
