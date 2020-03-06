A sign directs patients towards a National Health Service “coronavirus pod”, where people who believe they may be infected can attend and speak to doctors, at St Thomas Hospital in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed, as cases jump to 115
- Elderly patient, who had underlying health conditions, is believed to have contracted virus in the UK
- 17 of country’s 25 new cases had travelled from ‘recognised countries or clusters’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
