A sign directs patients towards a National Health Service “coronavirus pod”, where people who believe they may be infected can attend and speak to doctors, at St Thomas Hospital in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed, as cases jump to 115

  • Elderly patient, who had underlying health conditions, is believed to have contracted virus in the UK
  • 17 of country’s 25 new cases had travelled from ‘recognised countries or clusters’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:12am, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A sign directs patients towards a National Health Service “coronavirus pod”, where people who believe they may be infected can attend and speak to doctors, at St Thomas Hospital in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak