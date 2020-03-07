Pope Francis greets the faithful during his weekly General Audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on February 26, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Pope Francis to avoid crowds as Italy’s death toll rises to 197
- The pontiff will not address crowds from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Vatican says
- It will be one of the few times in the past 66 years that a pope will not appear at the window
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Pope Francis greets the faithful during his weekly General Audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on February 26, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE