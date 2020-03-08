A protester helps a cameraman who was affected by tear gas amid clashes between Cypriot police and Turkish protesters. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Cyprus police deploy tear gas at protest against border crossing closure
- 200 Greek Cypriots and 150 Turkish Cypriots gathered either side of the Ledra Street crossing in central Nicosia to demand the checkpoints be reopened
- Cypriot authorities closed four of the eight checkpoints on the line dividing the island last Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
