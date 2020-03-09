A police officer checks passengers leaving from Milan railway station. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Italy faces its ‘darkest hour’ after government’s unprecedented steps to contain outbreak
- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte echoed Winston Churchill’s words from World War II and promised ‘massive shock therapy’ to address outbreak’s impact
- Meanwhile, six inmates were killed in a prison riot and guards were taken hostage at another jail as unrest spread in prisons across the country
