Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court for his trial on rape and sexual abuse charges in Edinburgh on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Scotland’s former leader Alex Salmond on trial for sex offences against 10 women
- He faces two counts of indecent assault, 10 of sexual assault, one for attempted rape and one for sexual assault with intent to rape
- Alleged victim tells court that on two separate occasions, Salmond groped her, took off his own clothes and pulled at hers
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court for his trial on rape and sexual abuse charges in Edinburgh on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE