Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make final royal appearance
- Couple joined Queen Elizabeth and others from the Windsor clan at Westminster Abbey for annual Commonwealth Day service
- No handshakes at pomp-filled event, apparently due to coronavirus concerns
Topic | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters