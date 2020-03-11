British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at 10 Downing Street on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain’s Boris Johnson defeats lawmaker revolt on Huawei’s 5G role
- Tory rebels wanted to amend infrastructure bill to ensure ‘high-risk vendors’ – such as Chinese telecoms giant – are stripped out of networks by end of 2022
- Attempt failed, but group signals it will continue to pursue cause, calling vote a ‘strong first showing’
Topic | Huawei
