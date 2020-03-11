British MP Nadine Dorries says she has been self-isolating at home while health officials try to trace where she had contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
UK junior health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus
- Conservative MP is first UK politician to be diagnosed, and was recently in contact with PM Boris Johnson
- Dorries helped craft legislation to fight Covid-19 and felt unwell while signing document to declare it a notifiable disease
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
British MP Nadine Dorries says she has been self-isolating at home while health officials try to trace where she had contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters