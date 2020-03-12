A woman wearing a face mask walks by the almost deserted Ducal Palace square in Genoa, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy pledges US$28 billion to fight coronavirus, as deaths reach 827 in largest daily jump reported worldwide
- Death toll rises by 196 in 24 hours, bringing Italy’s fatality rate to 6.6 per cent, significantly higher than elsewhere
- Number of infections hits 12,462, as nationwide lockdown continues
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
