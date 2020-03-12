A sign written in Spanish and Chinese offers an apology to customers at a store in Madrid for the use of protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: ‘Come home,’ Chinese tell relatives in Spain as cases jump
- With more than 2,100 confirmed cases and 47 deaths, country has overtaken France as Europe’s second-largest coronavirus hub after Italy
- Some Chinese shop owners closing stores and thinking of returning to China, were number of new infections has fallen drastically
