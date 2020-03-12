An information board in central London giving the public information on steps to help the country cope with the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus cluster fears in UK Parliament as WHO declares pandemic

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair another emergency meeting to combat outbreak
  • Comes after Britain unveiled its emergency economic response to the emerging health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 1:12pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

An information board in central London giving the public information on steps to help the country cope with the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak