A worker disinfects the square of the Stazione Centrale railway station in Milan, Italy. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Italy hits single-day record with 250 deaths
- The total number of cases in the European country hardest hit by the virus rose to 17,660
- Italian foreign minister used the Chinese aid to criticise fellow member states of the EU, who have refused to supply health equipment
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
