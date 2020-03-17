An employee at German biopharmaceutical company CureVac demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for Covid-19 a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: ‘Germany not for sale,’ says minister after ‘US tried to buy vaccine rights’
- US allegedly offered local firm CureVac US$1 billion for exclusive rights to vaccine, according to German newspaper
- Company denies receiving offer from US government and declines to give details about surprise change in CEO
