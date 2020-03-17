Actor Idris Elba is the star of television police drama Luther and played the Norse god Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War. Photo: AP
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

  • British actor says he has no symptoms but is isolating himself from others
  • Elba said he took test because he had been exposed to someone who had contracted Covid-19
Reuters
Updated: 5:49am, 17 Mar, 2020

