Serina and Spencer, two students from Beijing in London: ‘We are shocked at what the government here is doing’. Photo: Hilary Clarke
‘Scared’ in London as UK coronavirus spread accelerates
- The UK government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is making people anxious
- Virus spread is accelerating and PM Boris Johnson admits cases could ‘double every five or six days’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Serina and Spencer, two students from Beijing in London: ‘We are shocked at what the government here is doing’. Photo: Hilary Clarke