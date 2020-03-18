Hashem Abedi, brother of the Manchester bomber, was found guilty by a jury of the murder of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Photo: Libya’s Special Deterrence Force via AFP
Manchester bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder

  • Hashem Abedi found guilty of helping plan attack at Ariana Grande concert in 2017
  • Explosion from elder brother Salman Abedi’s knapsack bomb killed 22 people and injured more than 260 others
Associated Press
Updated: 2:26am, 18 Mar, 2020

