Hashem Abedi, brother of the Manchester bomber, was found guilty by a jury of the murder of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Photo: Libya’s Special Deterrence Force via AFP
Manchester bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder
- Hashem Abedi found guilty of helping plan attack at Ariana Grande concert in 2017
- Explosion from elder brother Salman Abedi’s knapsack bomb killed 22 people and injured more than 260 others
Manchester concert attack
