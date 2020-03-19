A doctor tours an intensive care unit for Covid-19 cases at a hospital in Rome. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Italy says 99% of people who died had other illnesses
- Italian health authorities are looking into medical records to understand why the country’s death rate is so high
- The average age of those who died is 79.5 and over three quarters of them had high blood pressure while about a third had diabetes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A doctor tours an intensive care unit for Covid-19 cases at a hospital in Rome. Photo: AFP