German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the nation on the spread of the new coronavirus in a televised speech from the Chancellery on Wednesday. Photo: ARD via AFP
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges unity in Germany’s ‘biggest challenge since World War II’

  • As cases in Europe outstrip those in China, chancellor makes rare television speech to urge citizens to abide by restrictions to contain pandemic’s spread
  • Germany could have up to 10 million infections in two to three months if residents don’t follow recommendations, health officials say
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:50am, 19 Mar, 2020

