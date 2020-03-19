German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the nation on the spread of the new coronavirus in a televised speech from the Chancellery on Wednesday. Photo: ARD via AFP
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges unity in Germany’s ‘biggest challenge since World War II’
- As cases in Europe outstrip those in China, chancellor makes rare television speech to urge citizens to abide by restrictions to contain pandemic’s spread
- Germany could have up to 10 million infections in two to three months if residents don’t follow recommendations, health officials say
