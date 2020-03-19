British Prime Minister Johnson has called upon the British public to avoid all social contact with others and to stop non-essential travel to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EPA
Will the coronavirus crisis kill Brexit?
- Coronavirus crisis forces trade talks with EU to be delayed as it monopolises government resources
- UK PM Boris Johnson under pressure to seek extension to transition period
