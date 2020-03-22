Soldiers unload a plane delivering medical and protective gear from China at an airport in the Czech city of Pardubice on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Confusion as Chinese masks bound for Italy end up in Czech Republic
- It was unclear on Sunday whether the incident amounted to a misunderstanding, a logistical error, or a deliberate seizure
- Czech police carried out an anti-trafficking operation on Tuesday, seizing 680,000 masks and ventilators from a warehouse north of Prague
